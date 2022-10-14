0
Menu
Sports

There will be a miracle on Sunday – Don Bortey tells Hearts of Oak fans

Hearts Of Oak 098909898 Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Don Bortey is confident that the Phobians will stage a comeback against AS Real Bamako in the CAF Confederation on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Hearts of Oak were beaten 3-0 in the first leg in Bamako and need a massive result to advance to the next round of the competition at the expense of the Malian giants.

Bortey pleaded with the management to give him access to the players so he could instill the Hearts of Oak spirit in them in an interview with Asempa FM.

“I am not giving up because this is Hearts of Oak. I know these players don’t have the spirit to play for Hearts of Oak but I am pleading with the management to give me access to speak to the players.

“We did it against St. Georges in Obuasi and I will ensure we repeat that on Sunday against ASR Bamako.

He continued by entreating the supporters to turn up at the Accra Sports Stadium, adding that there will be a miracle.

“We must encourage the players because that is all that they need. As for the supporters, they should come in their numbers to support the team.

“There will be a miracle on Sunday because this is Hearts of Oak,” he added.

The match is set for 15:00 GMT kickoff time at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Related Articles: