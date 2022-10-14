There will be a miracle on Sunday – Don Bortey tells Hearts of Oak fans

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Don Bortey is confident that the Phobians will stage a comeback against AS Real Bamako in the CAF Confederation on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Hearts of Oak were beaten 3-0 in the first leg in Bamako and need a massive result to advance to the next round of the competition at the expense of the Malian giants.



Bortey pleaded with the management to give him access to the players so he could instill the Hearts of Oak spirit in them in an interview with Asempa FM.



“I am not giving up because this is Hearts of Oak. I know these players don’t have the spirit to play for Hearts of Oak but I am pleading with the management to give me access to speak to the players.



“We did it against St. Georges in Obuasi and I will ensure we repeat that on Sunday against ASR Bamako.

He continued by entreating the supporters to turn up at the Accra Sports Stadium, adding that there will be a miracle.



“We must encourage the players because that is all that they need. As for the supporters, they should come in their numbers to support the team.



“There will be a miracle on Sunday because this is Hearts of Oak,” he added.



The match is set for 15:00 GMT kickoff time at the Accra Sports Stadium.