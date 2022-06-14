These are handcrafted medals made in Ghana - GFA Gen. Sec. on league medals

The handcrafted medals

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo has defended the medals that were awarded to Asante Kotoko for winning the Ghana Premier League.

There have been a lot of talks about the quality of medals that was handed to Asante Kotoko with critics saying that as usual, they are of inferior quality as it has been the last few years.



But the General Secretary of the GFA says that they are hand-crafted medals that were produced in Ghana by visual arts students in Ghana.



According to the GFA General Secretary, their decision to locally produce the medals is to support the local industry as they do not want to import.

“These are handcrafted medals made in Ghana," he told Citi Sports. "People need to get hold of one of the medals and have a good feel of it to know the quality it’s made of and appreciate the handiwork of the Ghanaian visual art students.



“Any other medal you see that people are touting on social media; we’ve called all the people and they cannot make them here. They are all imported. All the university ones that you see are all imported from China.



“The policy of the GFA this year is to support local industry. We cannot pay lip service to support local industry and be importing everything from outside the country,” he added.