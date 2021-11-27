These are the members of the Accra 2023 African Games Technical Committee

Members of the committee taking their oath

The Local Organising Committee of the Accra 2023 African Games has sworn into office a 14-member Technical Team to manage the technical affairs of the games.

The Committee is chaired by Dr. Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah with Ghana Olympic Committee President Ben Nunoo Mensah as the vice-chairman of the committee.



Below is the full list of members appointed to the committee.



1. Dr. Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah Chairman



2. Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah Vice Chairman



3. Ms. Vivian Dugblor Member



4. Ms. Joyce Datsa Member

5. Mr. Reks Brobby Member



6. Ms. Ayishatu Farida Iddriss Member



7. Mr. Henry Nii Sackey Member



8. Mr. Tony Bafoe Member



9. Mr. Kwame Amponfi Jnr Member



10. Prof. Charles Yendork Member

11. Hon. Osei Frimpong Member



12. Mr. Samuel Ayer (Ghana Athletics Association) Member



13. Mr. Ofori Asare (Ghana Boxing Federation) Member



14. Ghana Weightlifting Federation representative Member