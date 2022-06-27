'They've a lot of faith in me' - Jordan Ayew on new Crystal Palace contract

Jordan Ayew

Ghana and Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew has extended his contract at the Selhurst Park for one year until 2023.



In an interview with Accra-based Radio Gold revealed that he hopes the coming season is a better one for him.



“Crystal Palace is my home and I’m very happy at the football club, they have a lot of faith in me.



“You know I extended my contract and I’m very happy and I will continue the adventure there and hopefully this season will be a better one.”

The 30 year old striker's contract would have expired at the end of the month but the Eagles have triggered a one year extension in his deal.



Ayew played 31 matches in the English Premier League for the Eagles scoring just three goals and providing three assists but his work rate and efforts off the ball has been an admirable trait despite his lack of goals.



There were talks that the Ghanaian will be let go by Patrick Veira and his club but he will at least stay at the London club for another season.



He helped Crystal Palace finish 12th in the English Premier League but was sat on the bench in the last game where Palace defeated fallen giants Manchester United 1-0 despite scoring in his previous game against Everton.I