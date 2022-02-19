They are exceptional - Felix Annan praises Franck Etouga and George Mfegue

Asante Kotoko are top of the GPL table

Hearts of Oak host Asante Kotoko for GPL Super Clash in Accra



Asante Kotoko open 12-point gap between Hearts of Oak



Former Asante Kotoko captain, Felix Annan, has described the Porcupine warriors duo, Franck Etouga, and George Mfegue as exceptional players ahead of the Ghana Premier League Super Clash on Sunday, February 20, 2022.



Franck Etouga and George Mfegue have scored 15 goals for Asante Kotoko combined in the ongoing season and according to Felix Annan, he would have wished to play alongside the two Cameroonians because of their exceptional quality.



The former goalkeeper has called on the duo to step up their game for the club in the upcoming Super Clash against Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium because big games need big players.



" Those guys are exceptional and I really wished I had the chance to play with them. This is the time for them to show because big games are meant for big players. A lot will be expected from them after their good performance in the first round of the Ghana Premier League competition, I wish them well I know they will make the Kotoko fans proud on Sunday.

"I don't think they are the only players Asante Kotoko will be depending on, in such games, every single player on the pitch is needed to put on a good performance,” Felix Annan said in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM.



According to the shot-stopper, the title race for Asante Kotoko is not over yet for Accra Hearts of Oak until the last game of the second round.



"There are so many games to play in the second round so Kotoko has not won the league yet. they are playing well as it stands now but everything can happen so they should take every game as a final until the last game of the season,” the Black Stars goalkeeper added.



Annan who joined the club as a teenager in 2011 from Gomoa Fetteh Feyenoord left the club after 10 years with the Ghana premier league giant Kotoko.



