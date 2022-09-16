They are frustrating me - Osei Palmer breaks silence on sore relationship with current GFA

Former Ghana Football Association Executive Council member, Wilfred Osei Palmer

Former Ghana Football Association Executive Council member, Wilfred Osei Palmer has stated that the current Ghana Football Association administration is frustrating him.

Palmer asserted that the GFA is making a conscious effort of denying his club, Tema Youth from playing top-flight football after twisting the laws to snatch their qualification two seasons ago.



In an interview with Joy News, he claimed that the GFA's prejudice against him is the reason he consistently vows to leave football administration but remains actively involved.



"Certainly, it's desirable for you to pass on those comments if you're being frustrated by a specific group of persons that, this particular club, we will frustrate the club and make sure that this club doesn't qualify for the premiership. I don't remember that (former GFA president) Kwesi's time, I was part of any 'Kabal' to frustrate any club from qualifying. So, why would somebody say that we are doing 'mafia'? No! If it is mafia, you take it somewhere, not me," he said.



During the 2020/2021 Division One season, Amidaus Professionals were withdrawn from the league for failure to register their players before deadline day and proceeded to play some matches in the season. The Appeals Committee ruled and declared all matches played by Amidaus null and void, using Article 13 of the Division one regulation.



In the middle of the said season, Phar Rangers were handed a five-year ban after withdrawing from the league and later rescinding their decision.

Despite using the same Article 13, this time the ruling was that, teams who were yet to play Rangers will be handed 3 points plus 3 goals.



This means Accra Lions, who were trailing Tema Youth and were yet to play Rangers tied with the leaders, who suffered a deduction from the Amidaus withdrawal.



"If I've been able to build a solid team, I don't see why you should frustrate me. Two seasons ago, we qualified. Tema Youth qualified because we had two points more than Accra Lions. (But) this is where they did the legal somersault, ruled or took a decision on the same matter but in a different way. And the advice from Appeal's committee was that they have to take it to congress because there is a lacuna. So, they have to take it to court for amendments to be made. Why that? Because you ruled earlier and points were deducted, but in this particular regard, we were directed for the points to be added.



He then labelled the decision as bizarre.



"When we checked the ripple effect of the decision of the appeal's committee, Tema Youth had lost two points, it will bring us at par with Accra Lions for a decision to be made on a head-to-head basis. That is bizarre!"

Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer tried filing an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), but could not work his way around the new application process.



Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:











EE/KPE