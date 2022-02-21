They are just ordinary players – Hearts of Oak captain on Etouga and Mfegue

Accra Hearts of Oak draw 0-0 with Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko are top of the GPL table



Asante Kotoko open 12-point gap between Hearts of Oak



Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Fatawu Mohammed has labeled Asante Kotoko’s attacking duo, Franck Etouga, and George Mfegue, as two ordinary players who are being hyped by the Ghanaian media.



According to Fatawu Mohammed, Ghanaians especially the media have the habit of overhyping foreign players and putting them on a level that they (foreigners) are not.



Franck Etouga and George Mfegue were tipped to rip the Hearts of Oak team apart but they were tamed in the game by Mohammed Alhassan and Robert Addo Sowah.

“It was normal to tackle them in the game because we didn’t see any extraordinary thing from them and you know that we score one or two goals in Ghana as a foreigner, the media will hype you and create the impression that the player is dangerous when they are just ordinary,” Fatawu said in an interview with Kumasi-based Silver FM when asked about the difficulty they faced in taming the two Cameroonians.



Fatawu Mohammed added that Franck Etouga and George Mfegue are not different from the strikers they have been facing in the Ghana Premier League.



“They are not different from the strikers we have been facing in the league but it's just some favor they got by scoring those goals hence the reason why they were being hyped by the media and Ghanaians and we were never afraid of them. How can we play with Sulley Muntari and be afraid of Etouga and Mfegue? Fatawu asked.



Meanwhile, Franck Etouga and George Mfegue have scored 15 goals for Asante Kotoko combined in the ongoing season.



