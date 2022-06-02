They can do something better for Ghana – Sam Johnson on Black Stars technical team

Former Ghana defender Sam Johnson

Former Ghana defender Sam Johnson has expressed absolute confidence in the Black Stars technical team.

The Ghana Football Association recently confirmed the appointment of Otto Addo and his technical crew following their exploits in the World Cup play-off against Nigeria.



Speaking on UTV, the former Hearts of Oak defender expressed believe in the technical team and is of the view they can do something better for the Black Stars.



“I wanted the Ghana FA to maintain Otto Addo and his technical team after the Nigeria game because of their exploits in the game. So, I was happy the FA did exactly that. Chris Hughton has seen it all, Otto is an upcoming coach who wants to achieve something likewise George Boateng and Didi Dramani”



“With these technical team, I believe they can make something better for the nation. Personally, am so happy they have been maintained and I hope and pray they something good. We all saw their performance in the Nigeria game, so we have to give them the chance”

Ghana are off to a flying start to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after seeing off Madagascar at the Cape Coast stadium on Wednesday.



Goals from Kudus Mohammed, Felix Afena-Gyan and Osman Bukari in the second half was enough for the four-time African Champions to pick the maximum points at stake.



