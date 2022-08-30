0
Menu
Sports

They didn't come because of World Cup - Didi Dramani on Inaki, Tariq, others' nationality switch

FotoJet Salisu, Inaki And Tariq Lamptey L-R: Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey and Mohammed Salisu

Tue, 30 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Assistant coach of the Black Stars, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has shut down claims that Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, and others switched nationalities to play for Ghana because of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer, and Ransford Yeboah completed their switch to represent Ghana on the international stage in July 2022.

However, the timing of the announcement of the aforementioned players raised serious questions as some Ghanaians attributed their decision to play for the Black Stars to Ghana's qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Reacting to these concerns, Didi Dramani said that the players did not switch nationality because of the World Cup but because of the good project that was sold to them by the Ghana Football Association.

“Sometimes we think that players who are switching nationality are only doing so because of the World Cup. That is not what it is."

“It is a culture that we are starting to make sure that now players who didn’t have the opportunity of playing in our youth teams or were born outside Ghana but are Ghanaians and can ably defend that they are Ghanaians just like you saw Tariq Lamptey and Inaki Williams", he told Asempa FM in an interview.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:





JE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
FA ministry’s PR faux pas in NAM1’s passport allegation reaction
Former MP 'cries' out
Customs gave Ghana profit under Colonel Damoah - Awingobit
Dragging Sc In The Mud Threat To Democracy – Justice Douse To Mahama
Mahama details how he got the name John
Minister explains why Accra Zoo lions did not eat mauled intruder
Akufo-Addo fires Customs boss, Col. Damoah
Adomako Baafi worried over appointment of Owusu Bempah
Accra Zoo lion kills man who 'invaded' its inner perimeter
Delay slams Bridget Otoo’s traitor at wedding
Related Articles: