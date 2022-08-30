They didn't come because of World Cup - Didi Dramani on Inaki, Tariq, others' nationality switch

L-R: Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey and Mohammed Salisu

Assistant coach of the Black Stars, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has shut down claims that Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, and others switched nationalities to play for Ghana because of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer, and Ransford Yeboah completed their switch to represent Ghana on the international stage in July 2022.



However, the timing of the announcement of the aforementioned players raised serious questions as some Ghanaians attributed their decision to play for the Black Stars to Ghana's qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Reacting to these concerns, Didi Dramani said that the players did not switch nationality because of the World Cup but because of the good project that was sold to them by the Ghana Football Association.



“Sometimes we think that players who are switching nationality are only doing so because of the World Cup. That is not what it is."



“It is a culture that we are starting to make sure that now players who didn’t have the opportunity of playing in our youth teams or were born outside Ghana but are Ghanaians and can ably defend that they are Ghanaians just like you saw Tariq Lamptey and Inaki Williams", he told Asempa FM in an interview.

