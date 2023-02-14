0
They never trusted me at Hearts of Oak – Abednego Tetteh

Abednego Tetteh Bibiani .jfif Bibiani Gold Stars striker, Abednego Tetteh

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bibiani Gold Stars striker, Abednego Tetteh has disclosed that he was often left on the bench at Hearts of Oak because the coaches had little faith in him.

Abednego Tetteh joined Hearts of Oak ahead of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season but played a handful of matches in his two-year stint with the club.

Abednego Tetteh who was once the GPL's top scorer left Hearts of Oak for King Faisal where he had a very short stint.

At Bibiani Gold Stars, he has rediscovered his form and believes that his incredible run is due to the fact that he feels at home.

“I am really shining now at Gold Stars, when you play a club (Hearts of Oak) and they don’t trust you that’s how things go. I feel it all balls down to trust, Gold Stars trusted me and I am here delivering,” the former Ebusua Dwarfs striker said

Abednego Tetteh scored a brace in Bibiani Gold Stars' 2-2 draw with Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium.

