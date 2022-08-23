They only pretend in public - Dan Kwaku Yeboah details Asamoah Gyan's 'cold' relationship with Dede Ayew

Dede Ayew and Asamoah Gyan

Ace sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has suggested that the Ghana Football Association will have to consider the possible impact of the relationship between Asamoah Gyan and skipper Andre Ayew on the team before deciding to include the former in Ghana’s squad for the World Cup.

Kwaku Yeboah said that aside the issue of fitness and form which have to be given strong consideration before Gyan is granted a spot in the Black Stars team for the World Cup, the dynamics of his relationship with the team’s captain is another hurdle that will have to be cleared.



The head of sports for Despite Media alleged that the two football stars are not on cool terms and that there exist some unresolved issues between the two.



He said that the GFA will have to speak to the two players and iron out their issues if they are to be on the same team for the World Cup.



“Another problem is that Dede and Asamoah are not on good terms. Dede is the captain now, if you add Asamoah to the team, it could bring issues. If we are going to send Gyan to the World Cup then we’ll have to speak to both of them. They laugh in public but it's just for the camera.



“We should speak to them for them to appreciate that we’ll be sending them there in the interest of the country. What happened in the 2019 AFCON shows clearly that the two of them are not on good terms. Asamoah Gyan brings good vibes around the team but if he is to go, then we must speak to him and Dede to remind them that Ghana’s interest is supreme, he said.

Asamoah Gyan in a BBC interview said he was working hard to get himself in shape for the World Cup.



"Anything can happen. You know it's happened before. I'm talking about Cameroon in 1994 with Roger Milla you know coming back from retirement to play in the World Cup. I haven't retired yet. I haven't announced my retirement. You know I've been out for almost two years now due to injuries, due to my body," he told BBC.



"I just need to get my body back in shape. So I've started training of course so I need to get back in shape and see how my body reacts to playing competitive football. Talent-wise, I reckon it's there already so I just have to prepare physically and then we'll see what happens."



"Honestly, I haven't spoken to anybody at all. It's part of the plan. I just want to make sure and see how my body reacts first. Me and my manager, we've been talking behind the scenes, you know and everything so we just have to make sure, we know what we are doing. Everything is in progress, and everything looks positive. We'll see what happens. There might be a surprise."



Gyan is Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals, including six in the World Cup, making him the continent's leading scorer in the competition.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:







