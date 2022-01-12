They will win the GPL - Coach Opeele reacts to Hearts of Oak’s defeat to Medeama

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Medeama beats Hearts of Oak 1-0 in Tarkwa

Hearts of Oak are yet to win a game in Tarkwa in six years



The Phobians occupy the 7th position on the league table



Former Asante Kotoko assistant coach, Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng, is betting his last coin on Accra Hearts of Oak to defend the Ghana Premier League title.



The Phobians have suffered a big blow in their title defence campaign after losing the matchday six outstanding game at the Akoon Community Park on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Vincent Atinga, was on the scoresheet today to punish the Phobians after scoring from the penalty spot to take Medeama to the 4th position on the league table.



Despite the current standing on the Ghana Premier League table with Asante Kotoko leading the Phobians by nine points to stay on top of the league, coach Opeele believes that Hearts of Oak will turn things around.



“I am so sure Hearts of Oak will win the Ghana Premier League ????‍♂️,” coach Opeele posted on his Twitter page.



