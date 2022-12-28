1
Thierry Henry reveals why Eddie Nkeiah left Chelsea to join Arsenal

A Photo Of Eddie Nketiah And Thierry Henry.png A photo of Eddie Nketiah and Thierry Henry

English Premier League Hall of Famer, Thierry Henry, has revealed why Arsenal striker, Eddie Nketiah, couldn't make it at Chelsea and had to join the Gunners in 2015.

Eddie Nketiah, 16, left Chelsea's youth team in the summer of 2015 to join London rivals Arsenal in search of regular playing minutes, which he wasn't getting with the Blues.

Eddie Nketiah is now a regular first-team member of Arsenal and is now the main man up front for the Gunners due to the injury to Brazilian striker, Gabriel Jesus.

Speaking about Nketiah's performance against West Ham United, Thierry Henry revealed that the 23-year-old was doing the same things at Chelsea but couldn't succeed because of Tammy Abraham.

"He was at Chelsea in his early years. People don’t know that. Because Tammy Abraham was there and doing what he was doing, he left Chelsea to come to Arsenal," Henry said as quoted by HITC.

Eddie Nketiah has now scored 11 goals for Arsenal in 72 appearances since making his debut in 2017.

Tammy Ibrahim, on the other hand, won the UEFA Champions League and Super Cup with Chelsea scored 21 goals in 51 appearances before leaving the Blues to join AS Roma in 2021.

