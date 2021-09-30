Thierry Henry slams Jordan Ayew over missed chance against Brighton

Crystal Palace attacker Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew continues to endure more criticism for his performance in Crystal Palace’s match against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

The forward missed a great chance to increase Crystal Palace’s lead to 2-0 after fluffing his lines.



Jordan and Palace were made to rue the missed chance as Brighton plucked an equalizer in the dying embers of the game.



Speaking after the game, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry gave insight to what he would have done if he shared the same dressing room as the Ghanaian forward.



Henry says whiles scoring the goal would have been outstanding for the Jordan, he would have gone bonkers if he was Jordan’s teammate.



He also believes that Jordan Ayew should have passed the ball to his Belgian teammate Christian Benteke who was also in a good position to score.

“That’s the better option. You score, I come and celebrate with you – we do some somersault or whatever you want, we slide on our knees. If you don’t score, I would have killed you. Give me the ball….that is a sure goal.



“In that position, I’m thinking Benteke. This is where, in the Premier League, that’s a 2-0. Yes, he could have scored. But what about this [passing to Benteke], that’s 2-0 and we’re not talking anymore.”



Crystal Palace coach Patrick Vieira who was Henry’s teammate however believes that the 30-year-old is suffering from lack of confidence.



He promised to work with Jordan and help him regain his confidence so that he resumes scoring for the Eagles.



“Jordan was like every other player, everybody was really disappointed not to take the three points.Obviously Jordan missing the chance was important but when he doesn’t score, especially a forward, here is a lack of confidence and self-belief. It is my responsibility to bring him back to what he can do and scoring goals,” Vieira said after the game.