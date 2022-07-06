5
Thieves arrested for stealing astroturf to decorate their rooms

Astro Turf Grass The state of the Drobo-Faaman astroturf

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government to construct artificial pitches in every constituency

Sammy Kuffour condemns use of artificial pitches

Carpets for Drobo-Faaman astroturf stolen

Some suspected thieves who stole artificial carpets for the astroturf at Drobo-Faaman in the Bono Region have been arrested.

According to Angel FM’s Saddick Adam who broke the news, parts of the astroturf were allegedly stolen by some unknown persons.

In a follow-up tweet, Saddick Adams disclosed that the queen-mother of Faaman informed him the suspected criminals have been apprehended.

He stated that the culprits were arrested after the carpets were found in their rooms following searches by a search party.

“A search party was put together and they found parts of the artificial pitches in the rooms of the thieves used as decoration,” he tweeted.

The story generated comical reactions from social media users who could not fathom why people would do such a thing.





KPE
