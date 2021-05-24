Things Naira Marley tok wey make plenti Nigerian celebs and odas vex

Musician Afeez Fashola aka Naira Marley

Nigeria musician Afeez Fashola aka Naira Marley don enta di spotlight again as plenti celebs and odas begin drag am like 'tiger generator' sake of wetin e tok recently.

Last week, Naira Marley reveal some of im sexual fantasies for social media wia e tok say e go like 'have fun' with mother and daughter togeda one day.



Dis particular statement vex plenti Nigerians and celebrities even though e also list out oda fantasies wey im get.



Dis no be di first time di singer dey draw public attention. EFCC don bin drag am go court ontop accuse of alleged credit and internet fraud mata and Police bin carry am go court for breaking Covid-19 rules for 2020.



How Nigerian Celebs react to Naira Marley sexual Fantasies



Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh no waste time at all to react. She even do one video wia she blast Naira Marley and say e dey 'very stupid.'



"Naira Marley na you I wan address, you no make me sleep well. You just dey very stupid." Ada Ameh tok for di video wey she post on her Instagram handle.

"Dat statement, if na cruise you wan catch, you no get common sense. I used to like you well-well before, mehn! I regretted di day I hug you for plane and say; "Hey! President of whatever because, I like you. Mehn! You be monkey!"



Ada Ameh add say di singer dey tok like pikin wey no get beta home training and advise am to follow di good example of Don Jazzy, Funke Akindele and odas.



Another Nollywood actress, Chioma Ifemeludike, wey also dey vex for wetin Naira Marley tok say di statement na "total disrespect to women."



"Dis na terrible, horrible and disgusting statement coming from pesin wey be African, Muslim, and human being... na total disregard and disrespect to women and more disappointing to think dat dis guy get daughter... "



Chioma say if to say she be Naira Marley fan she go unfollow am immediately.



Also, actress Ejine Okoroafor put for her Instagram status say she just unfollow Naira Marley sake of wetin im tok

"I just unfollowed dis guy. What an expensive joke."



Oda celebs and Nigerians for social media also get mix reactions to di statement of Naira Marley.



But even as plenti criticism dey pour in, Naira Marley call those pipo wey dey criticise am hypocrites and begin put out plenti-plenti tweets plus insta stories to defend e fantasy and add oda fantacies wey e get too.



