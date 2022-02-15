Things will be better for us in the second round – Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu

Legon Cities coach, Maxwell Konadu

Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu believes things will be better for his outfit in the second round of the Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Royals finished the first half of the season on 12th position with 21 points after defeating King Faisal 1-0 on home turf last Monday in week 17.



Jonah Attuquaye's 60th-minute strike earned Legon Cities all three points.



Speaking after the game, the former Kotoko coach said, “We did what we have to do today. King Faisal are a good side, don’t forget that but my boys did very well. I am happy we won our last game at home," he said after the game.

“We had a difficult league start. We assembled a new team, so it was going to take time obviously but gradually we are getting there and in the second-round things will be better than this.



"We are playing more like a team now because we spoke to the boys and they clearly understood what we win. We are not risking anything at the moment. We will maintain our system and pray for luck to be on our side this afternoon.”