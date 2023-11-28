Think Progress Ghana and GRASAG holds forum to discuss power sector

Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, CEO of the Chamber of Independent Power Producers

Source: Think Progress Ghana

Policy think tank, Think Progress Ghana, in partnership with the Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG)-Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) chapter, is set to hold a lecture on Ghana’s power.

The theme for the forum is “Dumsor Returns: An Evaluation of the Power Sector in Ghana: Opportunities and Challenges (Economic Crisis).



The forum is slated for Tuesday, November 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. on the premises of GIMPA-Graduate Block Lot 1.



The forum will be addressed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Independent Power Producers, Ghana, Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, who will explore the challenges in Ghana's power sector, particularly the recurring power outages known as "dumsor."

He will delve into issues such as inadequate infrastructure, supply-demand imbalances, energy mix sustainability, governance gaps, financial struggles, and the social and economic impact of these outages.



The evaluation seeks to identify opportunities for improvement, including technological advancements, renewable energy integration, and policy reforms, to address these pressing challenges.