This is for my mum - Isaac Oppong after scoring match-winner against Kadiogo

Isaac Oppong scored for Kotoko to beat RC Kadiogo

Asante Kotoko winger, Isaac Oppong has dedicated his match-winner against RC Kadiogo in the CAF Champions League preliminary round to his mother.

Isaac Oppong scored a late winner for Asante Kotoko to mark his return to full fitness after struggling in the 2021/2022 season with injuries.



The brilliant winger found space in the box and slotted home the winner at the death to give Kotoko an important first-leg win.



Isaac Oppong dedicated the victory to his mother and his manager, Dr. Charles Antoh.



"I dedicate this win to my mom, the fans of this great club who have always believed in us and supported us regardless of the result, and to my manager, Dr. Charles Antoh ????Fabulous!" Isaac Oppong posted on his Twitter page.



The return leg will be played next weekend at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 18, 2022.