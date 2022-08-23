This is horrible - Ghanaians react to reported Black Stars away jersey for 2022 World Cup

Ghana's reported new away kit (Credit: Esvaphane)

Some Ghanaians on social media have lashed out at kit manufacturing company Puma after Black Stars' new away kit for the forthcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup surfaced online.

Many people are dissatisfied with the concept and have chastised the brand for producing a mediocre design.



The away kit is predominantly red, with yellow and green shades on the sleeves. There is also a yellow square in the centre with red and green zigzag-designed lines on the inside-top of the square, which appears in the shape of a rectangle with a black star in the centre.



The majority of the criticism is directed at the square design on the front of the jersey, which some consider to be the Black Stars' worst kit in recent years.



Puma is yet to confirm that the kit is officially the away jersey for the Black Stars in the next few years ahead.



Below are some reactions:





Terrible — Gelignite ???? (@CCGolightly) August 22, 2022

That be where dem go keep the goals conceded ???? — Theo???? (@theoikan) August 22, 2022

The Ghana cannot be true because it's very very horrible



The worst national team Jersey I've ever seen https://t.co/R37aqrJ18V — HEAVY PAPA???????? (@SulemanSalahal1) August 22, 2022

If this is truly the blackstars away jersey ???? den fuvk puma cuz this is shit. #blackstars #Ghana #puma #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/Whu4MUmnnN — Oscar De Rio (@_____oscarderio) August 22, 2022

What's your take on Black Stars of Ghana away jersey for the World Cup in Qatar.



Me: it's not nice to my liking mmom pic.twitter.com/v2ZpcnPxcQ — Nana Kwesi Eshun (@_NanaCwesi_) August 22, 2022

What’s in front? Lol — Jerome Otchere (@JeromeOtchere) August 22, 2022

Can't GFA move to another company? This is just getting worst. Ghanaians are going back to buy old jerseys, while Nigerians are buying their new jersey designs & flaunting them — Jean O'tunde (@NanaaBaah) August 22, 2022

We should just cancel our contract with Puma. They're awful with Jersey designs. What's this? — ????Emmanuel Garbrah???????? (@eagleyez7) August 22, 2022

Looks exactly the same as our economy ????…basaa sei — JOEBOY⚽️ (@jjoeboy1) August 22, 2022

What's that space for? Lotto numbers? — Celebrity Protector (@CelebPro1) August 22, 2022

Who in picture dem go put for the space there in front — FRiDAY (@miguelprynx) August 22, 2022

Is the designer a drug addict or what, what nonsense is this? — Abiam (@zeena_papa) August 22, 2022

This certainly can't be right, because wetin be this?? — Rita Mensah (@justRitaMensah) August 22, 2022

A nigerian designed our own for us. They should take it we don't like — Da Hollywood (@DanielD98644564) August 22, 2022

Ah what dey the front nu???? ????????????I blame Bawumia for this — Fiifi Sey✌️ (@fiifi_sey044) August 22, 2022

Jersey foo sei. Winning eleven koraa no go use this Jersey in their gameplay. — LAW ???? (@_lawslaw) August 22, 2022

Oh what have we done to Puma fo) aden bone Ben ???? ???????????????? — QwadwoDouglas (@Oseikuffour747) August 22, 2022

EE/KPE