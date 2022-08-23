4
This is horrible - Ghanaians react to reported Black Stars away jersey for 2022 World Cup

Ghana Away Kit 098765678 Ghana's reported new away kit (Credit: Esvaphane)

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians on social media have lashed out at kit manufacturing company Puma after Black Stars' new away kit for the forthcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup surfaced online.

Many people are dissatisfied with the concept and have chastised the brand for producing a mediocre design.

The away kit is predominantly red, with yellow and green shades on the sleeves. There is also a yellow square in the centre with red and green zigzag-designed lines on the inside-top of the square, which appears in the shape of a rectangle with a black star in the centre.

The majority of the criticism is directed at the square design on the front of the jersey, which some consider to be the Black Stars' worst kit in recent years.

Puma is yet to confirm that the kit is officially the away jersey for the Black Stars in the next few years ahead.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
