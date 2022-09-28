This is just the beginning - Fatawu Issahaku after scoring first Black Stars goal

Black Stars player, Fatawu Issahaku

Black Stars player, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has disclosed that he has more to offer Ghana after scoring his debut goal for the national team against Nicaragua.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored the winner against the North Americans in Ghana’s 1-0 victory on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.



Reacting to the goal, the Sporting Lisbon player noted that his goal was the first of many to come in future for the Black Stars.



“I am very happy to have my first national team goal, this is just the beginning we are hoping to give our best for the nation,” Issahaku said in an interview with Max TV.



In his estimation, Ghana had the best of chances against Nicaragua but the team was unlucky not to score more goals.



“We were on top and it was not that tough but we couldn’t convert the chances,” he said.



According to him, “now the focus is just on my club to go and prepare more to be fit for the national team,” for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.





JNA/DO