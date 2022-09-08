'This is just the beginning' - Mohammed Kudus after scoring first UCL goal

Mohammed Kudus in a celebratory mood after scoring

Ghana poster boy, Mohammed Kudus displayed outstanding form on Wednesday evening when he scored to help Ajax to thrash Rangers 4-0.

The forward was handed his first starting role when the Dutch giants hosted the team from Scotland in the first group game of the 2022/23 Uefa Champions League season.



In an exciting game, Mohammed Kudus did not only provide an assist but the talented attacker also scored with a fantastic effort to propel his team to record a massive 4-0 victory.



Speaking in a post-match interview, the Black Stars attacker said he is excited. According to him, this is just the beginning of more to come.

"I'm glad I could be important to the team. I'm working hard for it, this is just the beginning. This pot is confirmation for me to keep going,” Mohammed Kudus said.



With his performance, Mohammed Kudus is expected to start more games for Ajax in the coming weeks.



