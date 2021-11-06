'This is my best game so far' - Joseph Paintsil after scoring against West Ham United

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil

Ghana midfielder, Joseph Paintsil says he has played his best game so far this season against West Ham in the Europa League.

The 23-year-old scored to put Genk in the lead in the fifth minute before West Ham United equalized through Sadio Benrahma.



Benrahma increased the lead for West Ham in the 59th minute before an own goal by Tomas Soucek saw the game end in a 2-2 draw.



Paintsil has struggled for game time in recent weeks and got the chance to make his second appearance in a row for Genk against West Ham.



"I have always kept myself ready mentally and physically. And even if it was only for a few minutes, I was always ready to make an impact", he told n Het Nieuwsblad.

"I think this was my best match for Racing Genk. That it was just against West Ham, is a dream come true. This gives even more adrenaline and power to show me", the Ghanaian international added.



