This is not how Nyantakyi started - Kwaku Yeboah scolds Kurt Okraku

Former GFA Capo, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Anas expose topples Nyantakyi administration

FIFA ban Kwesi Nyantakyi for life



Kurt Okraku wins GFA elections



Spokesperson of the defunct Normalization Committee, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has poked Kurt Okraku for his poor stewardship of Ghana football after taking over from the NC as the Ghana Football Association President.



According to the veteran sports presenter, Kurt Okraku has set off on a bad note as the state of Ghana football is nothing to write home about.



Dan Kweku Yeboah who calls himself as the biggest critic of the Kwesi Nyantakyi believes that the best days of Ghana football was during the first tenure of the former WA All-Stars owner but same can’t be said of Kurt Okraku.

“I was the number one critic of Nyantakyi but Nyantakyi’s issues started after his second term. But Kurt is collapsing football in his first term. Nyantakyi did not start this way.”



Dan Kweku Yeboah made this comparison while reacting to news that Hasmin Musah, the Inter Allies defender who was banned by the GFA for alleged match-fixing was granted permission to play for Nigerien side Union Sportive de la Gendarmerie Nationale in a CAF Confederation Cup



“It was at the latter stages when he recruited Saanie Daara and others and decided not to listen to others that his woes started. Nyantakyi started very well. Just two years into your administration and the national team and league are in trouble. It’s not good,” he said on Peace FM.



Kurt Okraku was elected as the Ghana Football Association President in September 2019 to take over from the Normalization Committee which was constituted by FIFA in collaboration with the government of Ghana after the Anas Number 12 expose.