This is not the end- Ansah Botchway after Hearts' Confederations Cup exit

Hearts of Oak are in the relegation zone of the GPL



Hearts of Oak midfielder, Frederick Ansah Botchway is optimistic about turning their season around after a below-par showing in the CAF Confederations Cup.



Ansah-Botchway urged the fans to stick behind the teams in the difficult moment as the players work to the Phobia family 'smile again'.



Hearts after beating Algerian side JS Saoura 2-0 in Ghana got thumped 4-0 in the second leg. The loss adds up to a prior embarrassing exit in the CAF Champions League where Wydad Athletic Club sent the Ghanaian champions packing with a 6-2 aggregate scoreline.

Following the defeat to Saoura, Ansah Botchway entreated a concerned fan on Twitter to believe in the team regardless.



“Umm thanks and we are pleading with the phobia family to forgive us for we know we flopped and admit, we feel the pain more? but that’s not the end. Soon we will turn the coin and smile together again as one family. We Never Say Die,” the midfielder posted on Twitter.



Meanwhile, Hearts have not been of themselves in the league. The rainbow side yet t record a win in five matches and as a result, they are in the drop zone.



