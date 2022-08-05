This is our season - Arsenal fan Gabby Otchere-Darko declares

Gabby Otchere Darko, is a leading member of the NPP

Staunch Arsenal fan, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has declared the 2022/2023 season as the season the Gunners will reclaim their lost glory.

The Gunners after missing out on the top four narrowly to rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspurs are hoping to get a Champions League slot for the first time in six years.



Huge investments have been made in the transfer window as Mikel Arteta hopes to deliver a top-four finish in his third season at the Emirates Stadium and Gabby Otchere-Darko is optimistic that they will smile at the end of the campaign.



"Still believing; keeping faith and knowing we shall overcome. This is our season! You better know! We learn; as we grow; to improve and become better. ⁦



@Arsenal is all about loyalty - to Club, to Players, to Fans. We don’t break - only records! We’ll start and end on top," he tweeted.

Arsenal have been the biggest spenders in the window so far, signing Gabriel Jesus, Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos, and Matt Turner.



The Gunners will begin their season with an away game at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace on Friday, August 5, 2022.





