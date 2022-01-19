'This is our worst performance at Africa Cup of Nations since 1963’ – Gabby Otchere-Darko fumes

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
High ranking member of the governing National Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Gabby Otchere-Darko is livid after Black Stars shambolic performance at the AFCON 2021 tournament in Cameroon.
Otchere-Darko described Ghana’s performance at the tournament as the worst ever in the history of the country’s national team since 1963.
The four-time African Champions, shockingly loss 2:0 to Comoros in the final group stage game on Tuesday night to exit Africa’s biggest football competition.
“Since Ghana’s first appearance in AFCON in 1963, this is our worst performance. A friend just reminded me that in the three previous occasions we exited at the group stages, at least we won a game each (1980, 1:0 against Guinea; 1984, 1:0 Malawi; 2006, 1:0 Senegal). 2022: no win!.” Gabby wrote on Twitter.
Ghana suffered a humiliating 3-2 defeat to Comoros who has a population of less than 1 million people and placed last in the group stage.
Ghana failed to win a single game at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament for the first time in their history and became a whipping Boys in a group that contained Gabon and Comoros together with Morocco.
