This is the Africa Cup of Nations, not trial and error – Sonnie Badu tells GFA

Ghanaian Gospel Musician, Sonnie Badu

Ghanaian Gospel Minister Sonnie Badu has raised some concerns after Black Stars' defeat.

The senior national team of Ghana was whipped by a lone goal when they played against Morocco in the AFCON 2021 tournament.



Reacting to this in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the popular musician questioned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on the number of experienced players helping the young ones in the Black Stars camp.



He also raised a concern about why Richard Ofori was not part of the goalkeepers.

Sonnie Badu said this is the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and not trial and error.



HE wrote: "Dear GFA, I don't know how many experienced players are in the camp to help these new ones settle. However, this is the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations, not trial and error … The likes of @stephenappiahofficial @asamoah_gyan3 @laryea7official @john_paintsil_official should be in the dressing room motivating the young ones and why is #RichardOfori not part of the goalkeepers?"



