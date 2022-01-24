This is the best performance I have seen – Kotoko's coach reacts to Medeama win

Prosper Narteh Ogum, Asante Kotoko coach

Asante Kotoko trainer Prosper Narteh Ogum has expressed his delight about the performance of his players during their clash with Medeama on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors inflicted a 1-0 win over the Yellow and Mauves on home turf in matchday 14 of the Ghana Premier League.



The two-time African Champions currently sit top of the table with 30 points.

“I think I saw the best out of my team today, we were very patient on the ball, we saw a lot of the ball, we made intelligent decisions on the ball, we created a lot of spaces on the field of play and we utilized those spaces, I’m impressed” he said after the game.



“I think this is the best performance I have seen especially in the first half we were actually dominant and controlled the tempo and the temperament of the game, we were just on top of the game”.