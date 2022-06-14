This is the passion I want to see in every game – Coach Otto Addo

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Ghana’s head coach Otto Addo has disclosed that he wants to see more passion exhibited by the Black Stars in their next couple of games.



According to the coach, his players performed better in their match against the South Americans and expects them to do the same in their upcoming matches.



Speaking after their 3-1 win over Chile in the Kirin Cup tournament, coach Otto Addo said, “We played well. Despite the results we did well. The players they did what we told them to do.”

“We didn’t get under pressure too much and in the second third, we did well to overplay but maybe just in the last thirds where we could have been more effective,” the coach stated.



He added, “Chile had a good goalkeeper but overall I was happy about how we played. We showed passion and this is the passion we want to see in every game.”



The Black Stars defeated Chile by 3-1 in penalty shootouts in the third-place match of the 2022 Kirin Cup Soccer tournament at the Panasonic Stadium Suita in Osaka in Japan on Tuesday.



