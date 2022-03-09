2
This is the player we signed - Arsenal fans shower praises on Partey after award

Thomas Partey 76960.png Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Partey excels in Arsenal victory over Brentford

Mikel Arteta hails Partey

Partey to play for Ghana against Nigeria

The recent form of Thomas Partey has got Arsenal fans over the moon as they believe that the Ghanaian midfielder has finally arrived.

Partey’s form has seen an upturn since his return from the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations and Arsenal have noticed it.

The fans rewarded Partey with their vote as the club’s best play for the month of February where they won all three matches played.

In two games against Wolves and one against Brentford, the 28-year-old in his new role as the base of Arsenal’s midfield ticked.

He racked up incredible numbers and bagged an assist in their game against Brentford where they won 2-1.

Following his announcement as Arsenal’s most outstanding player for February, fans of the club hijacked the club’s social media page to hail him.

Despite a belief that Norwegian midfielder Martin Ordegaard was better in the month, they are excited with Partey’s form.

They believe that Partey’s form matches up to the $50million Arsenal paid Atletico Madrid for him a season ago.

Next up for Partey and Arsenal is a fixture with Leicester City on Sunday.

