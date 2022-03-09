This is the player we signed - Arsenal fans shower praises on Partey after award

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Partey excels in Arsenal victory over Brentford

Mikel Arteta hails Partey



Partey to play for Ghana against Nigeria



The recent form of Thomas Partey has got Arsenal fans over the moon as they believe that the Ghanaian midfielder has finally arrived.



Partey’s form has seen an upturn since his return from the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations and Arsenal have noticed it.



The fans rewarded Partey with their vote as the club’s best play for the month of February where they won all three matches played.

In two games against Wolves and one against Brentford, the 28-year-old in his new role as the base of Arsenal’s midfield ticked.



He racked up incredible numbers and bagged an assist in their game against Brentford where they won 2-1.



Following his announcement as Arsenal’s most outstanding player for February, fans of the club hijacked the club’s social media page to hail him.



Despite a belief that Norwegian midfielder Martin Ordegaard was better in the month, they are excited with Partey’s form.



They believe that Partey’s form matches up to the $50million Arsenal paid Atletico Madrid for him a season ago.

Next up for Partey and Arsenal is a fixture with Leicester City on Sunday.



Read some of the comments below





Congratulations Thomas. Better luck next time Martin. Onwards and upwards. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) March 8, 2022

Partey living up to being called 'The one man human wrecking ball'. pic.twitter.com/Zlu5yaGpri — TomiyaSuzie AFC????⚪ (@_MikelMagic) March 8, 2022

Partey was excellent also but we failed this guy. pic.twitter.com/Qb6SaI094s — Lacazette ???????? (@AFC_Muiz) March 8, 2022

Since criticizing his performances himself, he has been dropping monstrous performances for the team. Happy for him????, onwards and upwards from here ???? — Art Of Arteta (@KingKollz) March 8, 2022

Stop shooting from outside the box! Lol we love you donny but it’s too much missing dawg! — Ryan Colaço (Ryan C™) #Arsenal #BlackLivesMatter (@Ryan_Colaco) March 8, 2022

A man who stood up publicly and admitted he needed to improve his game, well he’s been true to his word and keeps getting better. — Mel loves football (@melt77) March 8, 2022

Rolls Royce performances week in week out. ???? pic.twitter.com/NUyVK4uLzS — Daniel (@afcdbola) March 8, 2022

I like the humility, I like the fact that he keeps working on himself as he said he would.

This is the mentality that makes me believe in the process.

Keep testing those shots, one day, u will find it scoring range,then boom everyone would call it magic!.

You deserve the best. — Ukwe Richard Chima (@chima_ukwe) March 9, 2022

Give him the Armband..

He is the heart of our midfield.. — Nazareth (@Nazareth_MD) March 9, 2022

Will never forget when you left the Ghana team in the hotel and got a jet to London to get a red card and get enough rest for February ????????????



POTM. MY CAPTAIN. — Tugume (@TeacherTugume) March 8, 2022