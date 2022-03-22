This nonsense must stop - Asamoah Gyan fumes over Black Stars squad

Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 51 goals

Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan has fumed over the exclusion of Anderlecht midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru from the Ghana squad ahead of the FIFA World Cup playoff against Nigeria.



Black Stars interim coach, Otto Addo officially announced his 27-man squad for the FIFA World Cup playoff game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



Otto Addo invited six midfielders for the Nigeria game and surprisingly, Majeed Ashimeru has been left out of the squad and Gyan has lost his head over it.

Describing it as "nonsense", the all-time Black Stars topscorer complained bitterly about the exclusion of Ashimeru whom he believes is Ghana's best midfielder after Arsenal's Thomas Partey.



"This guy @MajeedAshimeru is the best midfielder in Ghana, after @Thomaspartey22



PERIOD. I have kept quiet on this but this nonsense must stop. Smh," Asamoah Gyan wrote on his Twitter page sighted by GhanaWeb.



Meanwhile, Thomas Partey, Kudus Mohammed, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Elisha Owusu, Edmund Addo, Iddrisu Baba will be the midfielders for the Black Stars against Nigeria.



