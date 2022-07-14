This throwback image of 'marching' John Paintsil will crack you up

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil

An image of former Black Stars defender John Paintsil taking part in a marching parade has surfaced online as a throwback to his younger years.



Ghanaian photojournalist Frank Darkwah shared a photo of Paintsil, dressed in oversized trousers and a long-sleeved shirt with a black tie, swinging his hands in a parade with schoolchildren in the background.



John Paintsil made a total of 89 appearances for the Black Stars, making him one of the most capped players for the national team. He served Ghana from 2001 to 2013.

The former Fulham defender played in 5 African Cup of Nations tournaments - 2002,2006, 2008, 2010 and 2012. He also played in two FIFA World Cup tournaments- 2006 and 2010.



He began his career at his home town club, Berekum Arsenal in the late 1990s before joining Liberty Professionals in 2000.



After a season with Liberty, he moved back to Berekum Arsenal before securing a move abroad to join Maccabi Tel Aviv in 2002.



During his club career, he played for some top English sides including West Ham United, Fulham, and Leicester City.



At the Black Stars, he is remembered as one of the loyal servants who played with commitment and determination.

John Paintsil announced his retirement from football in 2016. He started a career path in coaching right after hanging up his boots.



