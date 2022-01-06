This time the AFCON trophy could be heading to Ghana- Ibrahim Sunday

Black Stars

Ghana are not favourite to win the AFCON- Ibrahim Sunday

Ghana legend, Ibrahim Sunday has said 2022 could be the year Ghana would end their long wait for the African Cup of Nations trophy.



The Black Stars have gone four decades without winning the trophy they won in 1982, where they beat Libya on penalties.



Sunday said the tournament that kicks off on January 9 will be won by one country and is hopeful that the nation will be Ghana.

“Every country qualified for the tournament [AFCON] and the dream of every country is to win the trophy. The trophy will be won by only one country."Edubiaseman FM.



“It’s true Ghana has not won the trophy for 40 years but maybe this time, it could be ours." He added



Despite being hopeful that the Black Stars emerge as winners of the competition, the former Asante Kotoko player admitted that Ghana is not among the favourite.



“If you look at the teams that are going for the tournament, if we shall be truthful, the Black Stars are not favourites to win the cup.



“But favourites are not guaranteed to win tournaments.

“A well-prepared side, psychologically, mentally, physically and everything normally have the chance to win the trophy.



“Has Ghana prepared the players in that manner?



“Although the Black Stars are not favourites if they work hard with good training, they can win the tournament.”



Meanwhile, Ghana lost 3-0 in a pre-AFCON friendly against the current African champions, Algeria on Wednesday, Janury 5, 2021.