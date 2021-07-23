This year’s league is worse than Nyantakyi’s administration - Nana Fitz

Veteran football administrator, Nana Fit

Veteran football administrator Nana Fitz believes the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season has been worse compared to erstwhile Kwasi Nyantakyi-led administration.

The domestic top-flight came to an end last weekend with Hearts of Oak emerging as champions.



The Phobians who have been without a major silverware won their first league title since 2009 to break the trophy drought jinx.



Speaking to Aben FM in Kumasi, Nana Fitz indicated he was not impressed with the happenings in the league particularly, the high rate of hooliganism, match-fixing and lack of sponsorships.

According to him, the just-ended season is worse than Kwesi Nyantakyi’s era.



“The just ended Ghana Premier League is worse compared to Kwesi Nyantakyi's administration due to high rate of hooliganism, match-fixing and lack of Sponsorships”



“I will rate Kurt Okraku's administration 30 percent.”