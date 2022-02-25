Thomas Abbey joins boyhood club Soccer Intellectuals in Division One

Thomas Abbey

Former Hearts of Oak captain Thomas Abbey will feature in the Division One League after completing a move to Soccer Intellectuals, according to local media reports.

Abbey, who had a five-year stint with the club between 2000 and 2005 has make a return until the end of the season.



Soccer Intellectuals maiden Division One campaign has taken a nosedive languishing third from the bottom of the Zone Two log with a paltry 13 points after first round.



In the bid to better their performance in the second round, management has decided to beef up their squad with some experienced with the former Hearts of Oak star no exception.

Meanwhile, former Secondi Hasaacas stalwart defender Augustine Arhinful has also signed for Intellectuals on a short deal.



The duo were spotted training with the team at the Ajumako Eduyaw Assasan park on Thursday morning and are expected the help the club maintain their status in the Division One.