Thomas Boakye talks about his football journey in his fifth season in a HBK shirt

Thomas Boakye

Midfielder Thomas Boakye hails from Kumasi, and his football abilities led him to the Right to Dream Academy in Accra.

Right to Dream is a prominent football academy that has produced numerous great players, including four Gothia Cup winners.



Speaking to his club's media the 28-year-old midfielder revealed how he got a five-year contract with Right to Dream Academy and other interesting facts about his football career.



"When I was 10 years old, I moved to Right to Dream Academy and it is 250 km from my hometown. I got a five-year contract and I lived there and it was school combined with football," he said.



After his time at Right to Dream, Thomas was awarded a scholarship at Hartpury College in the south-west of England.



"I was there for two years and during that time I also got to audition with Manchester City. It was exciting. Together with Hartpury College I played in the Gothia Cup and we came third in 2010. I have also played a couple of matches in Ghana's U20 national team when the team was at a tournament in Italy,"

After his stay in England, Thomas signed with Ostersunds FK as a 19-year-old. Graham Potter coached OFK in Division 1 North at the time.



"Graham had seen me in Ghana and wanted me to Östersund, which was then on its way up in the series systems. It was a good experience for me to come to Ostersund and I managed the cold weather well. I knew a little about Sweden when I lived in Ghana, because I had friends who played football in Sweden and they said that Sweden is a good country. I felt ready for my first professional contract,"



Thomas Boakye is a successful football player, as we all know, but he is also a talented artist.



"I have been drawing and painting since I was little and then the interest in painting increased when I lived in England. In Ostersund we had various cultural projects and then I made a painting, which was exhibited and sold. The money went to charity. After the opening in Ostersund, I have also had exhibitions in Varberg and Halmstad,"



Thomas has a foundation called the Thomas Boakye Foundation, and selling paintings is one way for him to raise money for it.

"I think it is very important to support children and young people in Ghana and I can do that through my foundation. When I'm at home in Ghana, I usually organize a football tournament and then I have been able to give away football equipment from the teams I have played in. Last year, Sadat Karim's team was with and then we could hand over jerseys from HBK. It was much appreciated,"



HBK's next home game is against Thomas Boakye's former club Ostersunds FK. He states that it will be a great game.



"I know they have many new players but Ali Keita and Sam Mensiro have remained in the team since my time in OFK. I look forward to meeting Ostersund and I think it will be a good match. The Superettan is a tough series and all teams want to beat HBK, which comes from the Allsvenskan. It is important that we are focused and stick to our match plan,"



Finally, Thomas outlines which areas in Halmstad he considers to be his favourite.



"I like to sit on Soderpiren and have a cup of coffee in peace and quiet. Then I like to be in Tylosand, with my teammates, when the weather is nice and enjoy it,"