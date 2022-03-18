0
Thomas Partey's impressive form saves Arsenal from Kalvin Phillips move

Partey Thomas11 601x400 Thomas Partey

Fri, 18 Mar 2022

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has scuppered any plans his club haboured of pursuing Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The Englishman has been of interest to a number of clubs in England and Arsenal were casting admiring glances at the player.

Currently injured, Leeds United are yet to agree a contract extension to the player who played very well last season and earned himself an England call up.

Arsenal are not the only club interested with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool all credited with an interest.

But Thomas Partey's recent form is likely to stop Arsenal spending in excess of 50 million pounds the figure which has been quoted for the Englishman.

The Ghanaian midfielder had life very tough in the Premier League as he struggled to assert himself in games and did not look anywhere like a 50 million Euros player.

Since returning from the AFCON, the central midfielder has been changed player which has culminated in his side's great run in the league only losing to Liverpool on Wednesday night in their last games.

Partey's remarkable improvement has saved Arsenal spending on Kalvin Phillips with a player in a different mode needed instead.

