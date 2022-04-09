Thomas Partey's injury situation is ambiguous - Mikel Arteta

Thomas Partey

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta says that Thomas Partey will be out for some weeks with the players situation ambigous.

The Ghanaian will certainly not play a part in his side's game against Brighton over the weekend.



"It is a little bit ambiguous, but he has a significant injury and we’ll have to keep assessing him, but he will be out for some weeks."



"It could be (an issue), but it could also not be because it’s an area where he had a previous injury as well and he felt it straight away. It’s not quick." Arteta said.



Thomas Partey left the pitch to what appeared to be a thigh injury midway through the second half of Monday's 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace .



His club confirmed on Thursday that the Ghanaian midfielder has suffered a muscle damage to the right thigh and will be out for an unspecified period.

“Our No. 5 was substituted during Monday night’s game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park after aggravating his right thigh.



“Thomas has since received further assessments, and a subsequent scan has shown muscle damage to his right thigh.



“We will continue to assess Thomas in the coming weeks, during which time he will also receive further specialist consultations.



“Everyone will be working hard to get Thomas back on the pitch as soon as possible,” Arsenal announced on Thursday.