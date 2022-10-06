11
Menu
Sports

Thomas Partey: The classy lifestyle of Arsenal’s £45 million midfielder

Thomas Partey Fashion Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: goal.com

Arsenal triggered Thomas Partey’s £45 million release clause on the transfer deadline day of 2020 to secure his signature from Atletico Madrid.

With that move, the Ghana international received a £250,000-a-week salary, making him the third highest-paid player at the club after Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at that time.

Some would argue that the midfield trojan was used to an expensive lifestyle before leaving the Spanish elite division.

GOAL brings you the deluxe lifestyle of the 29-year-old.

Partey a fashion freak?

Though a no-nonsense midfielder on his day, albeit, Partey is classy when it comes to fashion.

Looking simple and cute in the outfit below, you just must love the Ghana star.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Thomas Teye Partey (@thomaspartey5)



Yay or Nay?

Rate Partey in a suit. How was that?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Thomas Teye Partey (@thomaspartey5)



Love for African attire

Partey has stayed in Europe for over a decade, yet he has not lost touch with the African way of life. Looking good in an African made wear may not be a bad idea in his fashion routine.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Thomas Teye Partey (@thomaspartey5)



Luxury footwear

To accentuate his relevance as a fashion freak, Thomas Partey is rocking footwear made by one of his favourite outfits, Dior. This beauty is worth over $13,500. I love this one.

What a wristwatch!

Partey’s Cartier wristwatch is worth over $200,000 which is equal to over 2 million Ghana Cedis. Nice one Thomas!



Team Dior

This shot of Partey will sure convince you that the Ghanaian is a fashion icon.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Thomas Teye Partey (@thomaspartey5)



Does Partey own a speed boat?

Although the Gunner does not own one yet, however, he uses a private boat to highlight his love for class.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Thomas Teye Partey (@thomaspartey5)



Partey eats healthy

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Thomas Teye Partey (@thomaspartey5)



Leisure at beach

When the work is done at the end of the season, the African star unwinds at a classy beach worthy of a champion. Where is this beach below?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Thomas Teye Partey (@thomaspartey5)



Expensive cars too?

Lamborghini Urus is the first Super Sport Utility Vehicle in the world, merging the soul of a super sports car with the practical functionality of an SUV.

Top speed: 305 km/h

Power: 650 hp

Weight: 2,200 kg

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by fillaboys.com (@fillaboysdotcom)



Watch this week's episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:



Source: goal.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Related Articles: