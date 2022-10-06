Thomas Partey: The classy lifestyle of Arsenal’s £45 million midfielder

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal triggered Thomas Partey’s £45 million release clause on the transfer deadline day of 2020 to secure his signature from Atletico Madrid.

With that move, the Ghana international received a £250,000-a-week salary, making him the third highest-paid player at the club after Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at that time.



Some would argue that the midfield trojan was used to an expensive lifestyle before leaving the Spanish elite division.



GOAL brings you the deluxe lifestyle of the 29-year-old.



Partey a fashion freak?



Though a no-nonsense midfielder on his day, albeit, Partey is classy when it comes to fashion.



Looking simple and cute in the outfit below, you just must love the Ghana star.





Rate Partey in a suit. How was that?





Partey has stayed in Europe for over a decade, yet he has not lost touch with the African way of life. Looking good in an African made wear may not be a bad idea in his fashion routine.To accentuate his relevance as a fashion freak, Thomas Partey is rocking footwear made by one of his favourite outfits, Dior. This beauty is worth over $13,500. I love this one.

What a wristwatch!



Partey’s Cartier wristwatch is worth over $200,000 which is equal to over 2 million Ghana Cedis. Nice one Thomas!





This shot of Partey will sure convince you that the Ghanaian is a fashion icon.Although the Gunner does not own one yet, however, he uses a private boat to highlight his love for class.

When the work is done at the end of the season, the African star unwinds at a classy beach worthy of a champion. Where is this beach below?Lamborghini Urus is the first Super Sport Utility Vehicle in the world, merging the soul of a super sports car with the practical functionality of an SUV.

Top speed: 305 km/h



Power: 650 hp



Weight: 2,200 kg



