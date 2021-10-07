Thomas Partey among 19 Arsenal players on international duty

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Black Stars deputy captain, Thomas Partey is among a total of 19 Arsenal players who have received call-ups from their respective countries for international games this month.

It means Arsenal are set to have one of their busier international breaks, with 11 first-team players, two youth players, and six loanees all invited.



Partey arrived in Ghana and is preparing with his Black Stars teammates for the game against Zimbabwe in the FIFA World Cup qualifier.



He is expected to play a big role as Ghana eyes return to winning ways in the qualifiers and to remain in contention to qualify for Qatar next year.

After Saturday's match in Cape Coast, Partey and Black Stars will travel to Harare for the return leg.



A win in both games will do a lot of good to the chances of the Black Stars winning the group and reaching the final qualifying round.



Partey had missed the Black Stars' first two games due to a hamstring problem.