Thomas Partey among most valuable African players in the world

Tue, 22 Jun 2021 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey is one of the 10 most valuable African players in the world.

Last summer, the midfielder sealed a sensational transfer from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal in a deal that cost the English Premier League giants a sum of 50 million Euros.

Although his best is yet to be seen at Arsenal, Thomas Partey’s quality can never be doubted.

At the end of the 2020/2021 football season, checks with Transfermarkt have revealed that the midfield powerhouse is still amongst the most valued African players in the world.

The list has Liverpool star Mohammed Salah as the most valuable African player followed by teammate and Senegal poster boy Sadio Mane.

Check the full list below:

Mohamed Salah - €100 million

Sadio Mane - €85 million

Osimhen joined Napoli - €81.3 million

Wilfred Ndidi and Achraf Hakimi - €60 million

Franck Kessie - €55 million

Kalidou Koulibaly - €48 million

Wilfried Zaha - €45 million

Riyad Mahrez - €42 million

Thomas Partey - €40 million

