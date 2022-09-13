0
Thomas Partey and Iddrisu Baba recover from injury ahead of Brazil and Nicaragua friendlies

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Good news for the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Mallorca's Iddrisu Baba have recovered from their injuries according to reports.

Thomas Partey has been out of action for the last four games in all competitions due to a thigh injury. He missed Arsenal's major game against Manchester United.

The reports state that the former Atletico Madrid midfielder has resumed training and will likely feature in Arsenal's game against Brentford on Sunday.

Iddrisu Baba has also recovered and featured in Mallorca's 4-1 defeat to La Liga Champions Real Madrid. He came on in the 53rd minute replacing Rodrigo Battaglia.

Other players who are still nursing injuries ahead of the two international friendlies are KAA Gent's Elisha Owusu and Hull City striker Benjamin Tetteh.

 

