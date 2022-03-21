1
Menu
Sports

Thomas Partey arrives in Ghana ahead of Nigeria clash

THOMAS PARTEY GOAL Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Mon, 21 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana to announce squad to for Nigeria

Partey to join Black Stars squad on Monday

Ghana to host Nigeria on Friday

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey has arrived in Ghana ahead of the team's crucial FIFA World Cup qualifier against Super Eagles.

Partey is expected to be named in Ghana's 27-man-squad to face Nigeria in a two-legged playoff tie on March 25 and 29, 2022.

The Ghanaian has been on sublime form for Arsenal since the 2021 African Cup of Nations. He won the club's player of the month in February and signed off for the international break with a man-of-the-math performance against Aston Villa.

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo will count on him as Ghana's quest for a fifth appearance at the World Cup.

The 28-year-old will captain the pack due to skipper, Andre Dede Ayew's suspension.

Ghana will host the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium while the return leg will come off at the Abiola stadium in Abuja.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Educationist questions timing and quality of Free SHS policy
Ghana's Antoine Semenyo suffers injury days to Nigeria tie
I intended to plead guilty with explanation – Oliver-Barker
GFA announce kick-off time for Ghana-Nigeria first leg in Kumasi
Footage of armed robbery incident at Adenta SSNIT flats emerges
Jordan Ayew to miss Ghana-Nigeria World Cup qualifier?
I doubt Minority members will stop Joe Wise from voting - Lawyer Bobby
Why Kwame Sefa Kayi is urging Ghanaians not to encourage calls for coup
Presidency making sacrifices to resolve Ghana’s economic issues – Gabby
Presidency making sacrifices to resolve Ghana’s economic issues – Gabby
Related Articles: