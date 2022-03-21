Thomas Partey arrives in Ghana ahead of Nigeria clash

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey has arrived in Ghana ahead of the team's crucial FIFA World Cup qualifier against Super Eagles.



Partey is expected to be named in Ghana's 27-man-squad to face Nigeria in a two-legged playoff tie on March 25 and 29, 2022.

The Ghanaian has been on sublime form for Arsenal since the 2021 African Cup of Nations. He won the club's player of the month in February and signed off for the international break with a man-of-the-math performance against Aston Villa.



Black Stars coach, Otto Addo will count on him as Ghana's quest for a fifth appearance at the World Cup.



The 28-year-old will captain the pack due to skipper, Andre Dede Ayew's suspension.



Ghana will host the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium while the return leg will come off at the Abiola stadium in Abuja.