Thomas Partey begins pre-season training at Arsenal

Thomas Partey 4567890 Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal begin pre-season training at London Colney

Thomas Partey enstooled as developmental chief in Manya Krobo

Thomas Partey return to training after long term injury

Deputy Black Stars captain, Thomas Partey, has begun training at Arsenal ahead of the new English Premier League season.

Partey, whose season was cut short due to injury in April 2022, was one of the players who have reported early for pre-season.

Arsenal have resumed training at London Colney with players who did not play during the international break.

Senior players who took part in the team's training on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, included Partey, Bernd Leno, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Rob Holding, Cedric Soares, Benjamin White, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Eddie Nketiah.

Thomas Partey spent the majority of his summer vacation in Ghana. He was enstooled as the developmental Chief in his hometown, Odumase Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region.

The 28-year-old midfielder is now in his third season at Arsenal, having joined the club during the summer transfer window of 2020.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
