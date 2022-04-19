0
Thomas Partey begins rehabilitation after his injury against Crystal Palace

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, has begun his recovery process since picking up a thigh injury against Crystal Palace.

The Black Stars midfielder suffered a muscle damage in his thigh during Arsenal's 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on April 4, 2022.

In a video posted on his Instagram story, Partey was spotted riding a stationary exercise bicycle at the Arsenal training center.

The Gunners' key man could play a part in some of Arsenal's final games of the season.

In Thomas Partey's absence, Arsenal could not get back to winning ways as they lost two games on a bounce.

The North London side lost 2-1 against Brighton and Hove Albion and 1-0 to Southampton.

Arteta’s side are now drifting out of the top four race following their three consecutive defeats.

Watch video of Thomas Partey beginning his rehab at the London Colney"



