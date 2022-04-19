Thomas Partey begins rehabilitation after his injury against Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace thump Arsenal at Selhurst Park
Thomas Partey suffers injury in Arsenal's defeat against Crystal Palace
Arsenal drop out of EPL top four after losing to Brighton
Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, has begun his recovery process since picking up a thigh injury against Crystal Palace.
The Black Stars midfielder suffered a muscle damage in his thigh during Arsenal's 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on April 4, 2022.
In a video posted on his Instagram story, Partey was spotted riding a stationary exercise bicycle at the Arsenal training center.
The Gunners' key man could play a part in some of Arsenal's final games of the season.
In Thomas Partey's absence, Arsenal could not get back to winning ways as they lost two games on a bounce.
The North London side lost 2-1 against Brighton and Hove Albion and 1-0 to Southampton.
Arteta’s side are now drifting out of the top four race following their three consecutive defeats.
Watch video of Thomas Partey beginning his rehab at the London Colney"
