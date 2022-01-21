Thomas Partey breaks silence on AFCON humiliation after Arsenal red card

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey features for Arsenal in Carabao Cup

Thomas Partey red carded against Liverpool



Ghana exit 2021 AFCON with one point



Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey has accepted responsibility for the team’s exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Partey was among the squad that fail to advance to the knockout stage of the 33rd edition of Africa football’s biggest festival.



Barely 48 hours after being dumped out of the AFCON by Comoros, Thomas Partey featured for club side Arsenal.



In an Instagram post, Partey reiterated his commitment to both club and country and admitted that his expectations of the AFCON were not met.

The 28-year-old stated that he would not shirk responsibility with the Black Stars and will always show commitment.



“Am responsible for anything that happened and will take all the critiques. I should be more intelligent not to get in a challenge already book but this is my personality. I like to fight for every ball.



“I love this club and love my country even though things don’t happen how I wanted. I would continue to work harder and make things right. I came with the mentality to make myself available for team to get to the final but did not happen as planned.



“I will continue to give my all when Am on the field and play because this is my field of play. This is my life and this what I chose to do. Am not happy with all that happened yesterday and at the AFCON but I understand only with hard work, things will change. I will continue to work hard to change this. Thanks,” he said.



On the game, Partey’s Arsenal lost 2-0 to Liverpool in the semi-final match of the Carabao Cup.