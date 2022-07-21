0
Thomas Partey cameos as Arsenal defeat Orlando City in pre-season friendly

Thu, 21 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey was in action for Arsenal in their 3-1 win over Orlando City on Wednesday in a pre-season friendly in the United States.

Partey climbed off the bench in the 67th minute of the game as the Gunners made it four wins out of four in pre-season.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring in the 5th minute but Orlando's Facundo Torres stroked back and levelled the match just before the half-hour mark with a nice individual effort.

After the recess, Nketiah put Arsenal back in front in the 66th minute, pouncing on a loose ball in front of the net and easily slotting home past Orlando's Pedro Gallese and Reiss Nelson added the Gunners' third shortly after.

Arsenal will remain in Orlando ahead of a July 23 friendly against Chelsea at Camping World Stadium as the two teams continue their preseason tours of the U.S.

The team will fly back home straight after the game, and will round off their pre-season programme against Sevilla in the Emirates Cup next weekend.

Source: footballghana.com
