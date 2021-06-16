Thomas Partey celebrates 28th birthday with colourful party

Thomas Partey celebrated his 28th birthday

Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Teye Partey celebrated his 28th birthday with a plush birthday party in Accra.

The combative midfielder who is currently on holidays in Ghana turned 28 on Sunday 13th June, 2021 and he held a birthday party which was attended by family and friends.



Several teammates from the Black Stars and former players and some celebrities were all present at the event.



Partey joined Arsenal for 50 million Euros in the summer of last season but his Arsenal career was blighted by niggling injuries.



It was a topsy turvy season for the Ghana midfielder at Arsenal and he will be hoping the coming season will be better.



He made a total of 24 Premier League appearances with Arsenal missing European football



PHOTOS BELOW:





























