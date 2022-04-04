1
Thomas Partey celebrates gaining 1million followers on Instagram

Skysports Thomas Partey Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey was in ecstasy after reaching a million followers’ milestone on Instagram.

The Arsenal star in celebrating his milestone posted a photo and video on social media to celebrate his latest milestone.

In appreciating his followers, Partey wrote, “A million thanks.” Fans have been reacting to the midfielder’s post after his social media milestone.

Partey has been in good form this season after the AFCON 2021 where Ghana recorded an abysmal performance.

In February, the Ghanaian stabilized the midfield as Arsenal went on an unbeaten run in the month.

The former Atletico player was later voted as Arsenal Player of the month for his stellar performance with the Gunners.

Partey was very instrumental in the Black Stars' qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup when he scored a vital away goal to deny Nigeria of qualification to the Mundial.

